Instagram Monologue Leads To An Unlikely Anthem For Uncertain Times

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's an unlikely anthem for our uncertain times, and it all started with an Instagram monologue.

CARDI B: Coronavirus, coronavirus.

MARTIN: In the video, rapper Cardi B expresses all the anxiety she's got about the outbreak. And then DJ iMarkkeyz transformed a few clips into a song.

CARDI B: (Rapping) Coronavirus, coronavirus.

We'd play more for you, but the words Cardi B chooses to talk about her concerns stop being appropriate for kids.