NPR Arts & Life

Crosswalk On Beatles Album Cover Gets A Touch Up

Published March 27, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It is probably the most famous crosswalk in the world. It's on London's Abbey Road. And it's the setting for that iconic Beatles album cover. Over the years, so many people have tried to recreate that famous photo that the white lines have faded. But now the city is on lockdown, and city workers have taken advantage to give it a fresh coat of paint. It's bright white again, ready for brighter days in London.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BEATLES' "HERE COMES THE SUN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

