© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: The Creators Of 'The Big Sick' Get Quizzed On A Big Chick

Published April 4, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon created a film about their very unusual courtship called The Big Sick,so we've invited them to play a game called "The Big Chick" — three questions about Big Bird. They've recently launched a podcast called Staying In with Emily & Kumail to help people get through the long days of coronavirus quarantine.

Click the audio link above to find out how they do.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life