The 2020 Latin Alternative Music Conference Moves Online

By Felix Contreras
Published June 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT

One of the casualties of the COVID-19 shutdown has been live music. When authorities banned large gatherings in March, the music industry as a whole came to a virtual standstill for several weeks.

Things slowly things started to change as artists began offering performances from their homes but venues still remain closed, major festivals have been canceled and tours large and small are on an indefinite hold.

But for at least one major musical event, the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), the show will go on this coming week — virtually.

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras talks about the change in format of the festival, which typically runs for four days and four nights every July in New York, and offers some music from The Sinseers, one of the many scheduled performers. Listen in the audio player above, and tune in to Alt.Latino later this week for two episodes recorded as part of the Latin American Music Conference.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
