After Lockdown, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House Opens To A Full House

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Barcelona's iconic Liceu opera house opened its doors after months of lockdown. And as the curtains rose, over 2,000 seats were filled with a bunch of lively plants. The idea was to get people to reflect on the silencing of urban life during the pandemic. So as the music filled the auditorium, so did ficus trees and palms. The concert was also live streamed for people to play for their own houseplants. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.