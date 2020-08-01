Oprah's 'O Magazine' Honors Breonna Taylor In Historic Cover

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Every cover of O magazine has always been graced by Oprah Winfrey herself. But for the first time in the 20 years it's been published, someone else is on the cover, the late Breonna Taylor. The emergency room technician was killed in the middle of the night on March 13 when police stormed her home in Louisville, Ky. She and her boyfriend had been asleep in bed. Her death was one of the sparks that led up to the ongoing mass protests for racial justice and against police brutality. A still unanswered demand of Taylor's loved ones and demonstrators is that the three police officers involved in Taylor's killing be arrested and charged.

In a post about this month's issue, Oprah wrote, what I know for sure - we can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.

