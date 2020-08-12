Dwayne Johnson Can't Convince His Daughter He Starred In 'Moana'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dwayne Johnson starred in the Disney movie "Moana." He's the demigod Maui.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOANA")

DWAYNE JOHNSON: (As Maui, singing) Kid, honestly, I could go on and on. I could explain every natural phenomenon.

INSKEEP: But to his 2-year-old, he's just Dad. In a video, father and daughter sing along to the movie, but she refuses to believe it's his voice on screen.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOHNSON: Tia...

TIA: Yeah?

JOHNSON: ...Is Daddy Maui?

TIA: No.

JOHNSON: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: He says they sang the song, give or take, about 900 times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.