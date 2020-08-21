Hear Mariah Carey Sample Lauryn Hill On Her New Song, 'Save The Day'

As the weather cools off, Mariah Carey's powers are only rising. The elusive chanteuse has descended from her dewy palace in the clouds to drop "Save The Day," a previously unreleased track that pairs her feather-light vocals with Lauryn Hill's unmistakable, wordless wail from The Fugees' "Killing Me Softly" cover.

"Save The Day" is the first single from Carey's upcoming The Rarities, a project which will collect unreleased tracks and live performances from her 30-year career, releasing on Oct. 2. As part of #MC30, Mariah will also release a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, out Sept. 29.

