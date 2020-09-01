Roller-Coaster Aficionado Creates Mini Taylor Swift Theme Park

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. COVID-19 left a blank space in Matthew Ables' summer schedule. The roller coaster aficionado was supposed to hit some theme parks and see a very special person in concert, but 2020 had other plans for him. So he got creative.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATTHEW ABLES: I designed a Taylor Swift theme park.

MARTIN: Ables mocked up a full-color map of a Swiftie fantasyland from his wildest dreams. It includes 60 attractions based on T. Swift's most popular songs - truly the stuff of folklore.