Singer, Songwriter Mac Davis Dies At 78

Songwriter and musician Mac Davis died this week in Nashville. Some of the biggest names in music recorded his work - Elvis Presley, Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash, Nancy Sinatra and Dolly Parton. That is just to name a few.

Davis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As gifted as he was as a songwriter, Davis was also an accomplished singer. His song "Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me" hit No. 1 in 1972.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY DON'T GET HOOKED ON ME")

MAC DAVIS: (Singing) Baby, baby, don't get hooked on me. Baby, baby, don't get hooked on me because I'll just use you, and I'll set you free. Baby, baby, don't get hooked on me.

GREENE: Well, music lovers did get hooked on Mac Davis. He released 19 albums over 25 years. In the '70s, he had his own variety show on television and also appeared in movies.

MARTIN: The Texas native left Lubbock after graduating high school to greener pastures in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Nashville. But he always kept his hometown close to his heart.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEXAS IN MY REAR VIEW MIRROR")

DAVIS: (Singing) I thought happiness was Lubbock, Texas, in my rearview mirror. My mama kept calling me home. But I just did not want to hear her.

MARTIN: The Davis family confirms that Mac will be laid to rest in Lubbock in accordance with the closing line of this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEXAS IN MY REAR VIEW MIRROR")

DAVIS: (Singing) And when I die, you can bury me in Lubbock, Texas, in my jeans.

Singer-songwriter Mac Davis died on Tuesday after undergoing heart surgery. He was 78 years old.