Gerry Vaillancourt, longtime Charlotte sports radio host, dies at 72: report

WFAE | By Robin A. Webb
Published November 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST
Gerry Vaillancourt, a sports radio host in the Queen City since the late 1980s, died Sunday, his daughters announced.

Vaillancourt's career was closely tied to the Charlotte Hornets.

When the team moved to New Orleans in the early 2000s, Vaillancourt followed.

After more than a decade he returned to Charlotte in 2017 to host a radio show on ESPN 730. Barrett Sports Media reported at the time that the move would also put him closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

His contract with ESPN ended on Jan. 17, 2020, and he announced his departure on social media.

Vaillancourt is survived by his daughters Kelly Vaillancourt and Shannon Vaillancourt D'Alton, two sisters and several grandchildren.

“I think the entire world knows what a joy he was and how his zest and love for life was infectious,” Shannon told The Charlotte Observer. “His smile and wit was contagious and his time was far too short.”

