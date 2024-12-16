© 2024 WFAE

Longtime upstate SC congressman dies

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 16, 2024 at 8:58 AM EST

A former U.S House member who represented part of upstate South Carolina for almost 30 years has died. John Spratt was first elected to Congress in 1982 and eventually become chairman of the House Budget Committee and the second-highest-ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee. Spratt’s 5th congressional district had been in Democratic hands for more than a century until Republican Mick Mulvaney defeated Spratt in 2010. His family says Spratt died over the weekend due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 82.
