Andrew Givens is recognized as one of the top strategic marketing, sales, and partnership individuals in sports, entertainment, and media. Givens recently was one of 18 individuals selected nationally for the National Association of Broadcasting, Broadcast Leadership Training Program and has held several executive positions in television, served as Senior Director, Partnership Marketing for ESPN and was responsible for developing and managing the Hispanic and African American branding and marketing strategy for the Starz Entertainment Group.

Givens has won several national awards, including the Beacon Award, the NAACP Image Award, the NAMIC Excellence Award, and the BET Award.