Andy Goh is the owner and founder of GohJo Studios, a full-service podcast production and consulting company founded in 2019. Andy has been podcasting independently since 2014 and has worked with a wide range of clients including entrepreneurs, architects, churches, nonprofits and more.

When he's not helping his clients tell their stories and share their passions, you can find Andy either indoors playing music, writing or reading, or outdoors hiking, camping, playing disc golf and exploring with Gus Gus, his Redtick Foxhound.

