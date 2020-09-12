Angela Oliver is a Learning & Leadership Development Client Manager for Bank of America's Legal Department. In this capacity, she is responsible for learning, development, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization as well as talent processes such as performance reviews and succession planning.

Angela joined Bank of America in 2014. Before joining the bank, Angela was a Professional Development Manager for White & Case LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, and K&L Gates LLP. In those roles, she advised senior leadership on performance management, utilization, employee learning, and engagement. Angela began her career as a corporate lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and was later in-house counsel at The Ford Foundation.

Angela graduated from Columbia University School of Law and earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania where she majored in Political Science. Angela and her family reside in Charlotte, NC. In addition to WFAE, she is also a member of the board of the Women’s Impact Fund.