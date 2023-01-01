Ann Caulkins is a Senior Vice President of Novant Health and President of the Novant Health Foundations. In this role, Caulkins designs and implements plans for sustainable and integrated philanthropy across all of Novant Health’s hospital communities.

Prior to her role at Novant Health, Caulkins served as the President and Publisher of The Charlotte Observer from 2006-2018. Before coming to Charlotte, she was President and Publisher of The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina. She served in executive leadership at The Herald-Leader in Lexington, Kentucky and began her career at The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, in 1984. She is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

Ms. Caulkins serves on the CrossRoads Charlotte, The Fletcher School, The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation and the Harvey B. Gantt Center of African-American Arts and Culture Boards. She is a member of The Women’s Impact Fund, International Women’s Forum, Women Executives, and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Some of her past service includes serving on the News Media Alliance Board of Directors, the Charlotte Regional Partnership Board of Directors, The Charlotte Country Day Board of Directors and the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Journalism and Mass Communications Board of Advisors. She is a past Board Chairman of the Levine Museum of the New South. In March 2012, Caulkins was named the 2011 Queens University Business Woman of the Year.

In 2018, she completed Harvard’s Graduate School of Business Program, Women on Boards: Succeeding as a Corporate Director.