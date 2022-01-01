Associated Press news
-
Between 2010 and 2020, North Carolina's population grew 9.5% to 10.4 million. During that same time, 51 North Carolina counties lost population and 49 grew. With 1.13 million residents, Wake County is now the state's largest county, surpassing Mecklenburg as the most populous county in the state.
-
North Carolina House Republicans are ready this week to advance its two-year state government spending proposal.
-
A western North Carolina sheriff says a caretaker for a woman who was found dead last week in her home — buried in concrete in the basement — has been arrested and charged with murder.
-
North Carolina’s tax windfall for the last fiscal year turned out even larger than the bonanza that state government economists predicted would arrive.
-
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has approved growing, selling and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western North Carolina, tribal leaders announced Thursday.
-
North Carolina reported 1,580 people in the hospital for COVID-19 on Wednesday, compared to 1,465 on Tuesday. Additionally, there were 3,413 new coronavirus cases reported, the highest number the state has reported since Feb. 20.
-
Young people would need parental permission now before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina legislation approved unanimously Tuesday by the state Senate.
-
The University of South Carolina is requiring students to wear masks indoors this fall as the spread of COVID-19 has sped up across the state.
-
DaBaby has been cut from the final day of Lollapalooza's lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.
-
Attorney General Merrick Garland urged Abbott, a Republican, to immediately walk back the directive a day after it was issued by the two-term governor, who is up for reelection in 2022 and for months has sought to claim former President Donald Trump's hardline mantle on immigration.