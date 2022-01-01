Associated Press reports
The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a South Carolina man who who authorities say was photographed storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
North Carolina Republicans have withstood a massive effort by Democrats inside the state and nationally to retake both General Assembly chambers.
North Carolina has teamed up with Virginia and Maryland for more clout in the emerging offshore wind industry.
Following other campuses trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina State University will delay the spring semester's start and eliminate spring break.
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19 cases among a staffer and flight crew member in her campaign.
In contrast to the chaotic presidential debate earlier in the week, the third and final face-off between the top contenders in North Carolina's senate...
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh on Thursday to promote an anti-abortion agenda, GOP candidates and to make campaign stops for President...
The attorney for a North Carolina man who has spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn't commit will be freed. The Charlotte Observer...
Updated at 4:18 p.m. Effective Wednesday, UNC Chapel Hill will move all undergraduate classes to remote learning.
A North Carolina sheriff’s office has changed its restraint policy in the wake of last year’s death of a man jailed on an assault charge, but the...