Bryan Anderson / Associated Press / Report for America
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has entered the home stretch of his competitive and costly reelection bid with nearly $2.4 million more cash on hand than Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.
As Gov. Roy Cooper ponders whether to tighten restrictions or reopen the economy further — a decision which is expected to be announced next week — the state has struggled to get those with COVID-19 to help reduce transmission by answering questions about who they've come into contact with.
Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina's most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who request them, an Associated Press analysis shows.