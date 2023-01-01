Eden Gobuty is WFAE's Major Gift Officer, serving our generous supporters. Eden grew up listening to public radio, and has been a sustaining member of WFAE since moving to Charlotte from Los Angeles in 2018. She strongly believes in the power of local, independent journalism to empower the community by telling the stories that impact our everyday lives. Eden received her BA in Business and MBA in Nonprofit Management from American Jewish University in Los Angeles and brings more than a decade of experience in program management, event planning, grant writing and donor stewardship.