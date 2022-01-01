Gigi Shamsy Raye has a passion for making the complex conversational to help people engage with their audiences. She's a senior marketing manager for Accenture and a new Charlotte resident. She and her husband Mike — longtime Texas residents — are empty nesters who fell in love with the beauty of Charlotte thanks to the Levine family granting a full ride plus scholarship to their son through the UNCC Levine Scholars program. Their son and his twin sister — who studies meteorology at the University of Oklahoma — are rising college seniors. Gigi's looking forward to helping the Community Advisory Board make an impact and feels honored to serve on the Board.