Gray Dyer has worked in the finance industry since 1997 where he concentrates in the areas of personal finance and philanthropic planning. After leading the planned giving efforts for Davidson College’s most recent capital campaign, Gray founded Dyer & Company, LLC, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm in 2018.

Gray met his wife, Heather, in the jazz ensemble at Davidson College where he earned a B.A. in history and German. Outside of the office, Gray enjoys photography, fly fishing and traveling with his family.