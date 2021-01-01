Hema Parekh is a senior risk specialist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond since 2011 where she specializes in the areas of stress testing, operational risk governance, model risk, third party risk and other risk areas in the supervision of large and most complex financial institutions. Prior to joining the Federal Reserve bank of Richmond, Hema was with KPMG, LLP as a consultant adviser to the large financial institutions. Hema has extensive experience working with the financial industry. Her other experience includes many years with Bank of America in different areas including Treasury and Balance Sheet management, Finance, Strategic Alliances and Investments and Risk management.

Hema earned her MBA from Emory University in Atlanta and has a master’s degree in Economics and Finance from Bombay University in India. She is a certified CPA, CMA and Six Sigma Greenbelt.

Hema has been a frequent speaker and panelist at many industry group events and conferences. In 2014, Hema contributed a chapter called “Reputational Risk in the Universe of Risks: Boundary Issues” for a book titled “Reputational Risk Management for Financial Institutions”, written by bankers, regulators, and academics from the US and Europe. Hema enjoys travel, hiking and reading.