Ingrid Travis James is a marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in general, field, and multicultural marketing. She is currently a Marketing Consultant, who works with corporations and nonprofit organizations. She has held senior marketing roles with Mattress Firm and H&R Block as a Field Marketing Director for franchise and company-owned retail areas. She was the first African American female Field Marketing Director for both companies. In Field Marketing with large retail organizations, she has expertise in local marketing planning and execution to a variety of audiences; social media local planning; community outreach; and PR/Media campaigns. She is an engaging presenter and exceptional collaborator.

Past professional experience also includes Hallmark Cards and Leo Burnett Advertising. Ingrid completed her M.S. in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University and has a B.A. in Mass Media/Communications from Denison University.

Originally from Cleveland, OH, Ingrid has lived in a few cities before relocating to Charlotte in 2004 with her husband, Gordon. They have 2 children and a dog named Rascal. She is a member of the Charlotte American Marketing Association and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.