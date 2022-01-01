Jennifer Beightley

After a 14-year career in non-profit fundraising for nonprofits both small and large, Jennifer made the leap into the health and wellness space. Earning her certification in Pilates in 2018, she works for herself teaching here in Charlotte. With advanced training in Neurological Conditions like MS and Parkinson’s, Pre- and Post-Natal, Low Back Pain, and more, Jennifer enjoys working with all types of individuals to find their most enjoyable and efficient forms of movement. She is currently working on her Masters in Public Health through UNC Chapel Hill. Jennifer lives with her husband Kris, and their 12-lb morkie, Leslie Knope in Plaza Midwood.