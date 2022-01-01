José D. Alvarez

A graduate of the University of Central Florida, Jose Alvarez’s professional experience and passion during the last two decades have been focused on the multicultural, small business and nonprofit fields.

He is currently the vice president of Prospera North Carolina, a nonprofit focused on providing in-culture and bilingual support to Latino entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses. He is responsible for running statewide operations and designing programming to help increase economic opportunities for the state's Latino small business owners as they assimilate into this community through entrepreneurship.

He is happily settled in Charlotte while giving back as a board member and volunteer for several local and statewide organizations as well as a member of this Community Advisory Board.