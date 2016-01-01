José Vega has over a decade of experience representing corporate clients and financial institutions in litigation matters nationwide,

with a particular focus on business litigation and financial services litigation. Additionally, José has helped businesses avoid litigation on

the front end by conducting risk assessments and working closely with business leaders and regulators to ensure regulatory compliance and

identify workable solutions. Currently, he serves as Senior Counsel in the Wells Fargo Legal Department, analyzing emerging regulatory trends related to consumer banking and collaborating with bank divisions to proactively create and implement compliance programs