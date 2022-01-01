Katarina Moyon is the Director of the John C. West Forum on Politics and Policy at Winthrop University. She is also Co-Director of the Human Experience course and a senior instructor in the Department of Political Science. Katarina is interested in anything and everything related to elections, electoral codes, and comparative electoral systems.

Katarina earned her M.A. in International Affairs from The George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs and her B.A. in International Affairs at Northern Arizona University.

A native of Tempe, Arizona, Katarina moved to the Charlotte region in 2001. She enjoys podcasts and running. She is also continually amazed that there are four seasons in the Charlotte region and revels in falling leaves, blooms, and thunderstorms.