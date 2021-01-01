Keenya Justice

Keenya Toney Justice is the principal attorney and founding partner for The Justice Firm, LLC. The Charlotte-based law firm representing victims of eminent domain throughout North Carolina.

Prior to establishing The Justice Firm, LLC, Ms. Justice spent five years in the banking industry. Prior to working in banking she was selected to work on behalf of the Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The opportunity was based in Chapel Hill, NC and Bangkok, Thailand. In this role, Ms. Justice worked with a dedicated team of international attorneys responsible for creating the institutional framework for the first foreign aid program of its type in U.S. history.

Ms. Justice (nee Toney) is the first African-American woman to simultaneously earn a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the oldest state university in the country - the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned a BBA in finance, with a minor in economics, at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a foodie who lives in Charlotte with her mother and her two teenage children.