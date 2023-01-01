Laura Meyer-Wellman

Laura is a longstanding executive and community leader in the Charlotte region. Her career experience encompasses senior leadership roles in finance, nonprofit management, investments, marketing, and strategic planning, and she most recently served as President & CEO of E4E Relief and EVP at Foundation For The Carolinas, retiring in 2016. Prior to this, she spent the first part of her career in New York City with Citibank in both domestic and Europe/Middle East/ Africa divisions, subsequently moving to Charlotte with NationsBank, now Bank of America, as head of consumer marketing.

A passion for education and the arts, coupled with “all things international,” have driven Laura’s primary areas of focus as a volunteer. She has long ties to her alma mater, Duke University, where she served most recently on their Board of Trustees and as President of the Alumni Association. She is a current member of the World Affairs Council of Charlotte’s Board of Directors and previously served on the boards of both Opera Carolina and Charlotte Ballet, as well as Providence Day School, among others. Laura is highly engaged in The International Women’s Forum (IWF), having served in 2021 as president of the Carolinas forum, one of 74 forums in 33 countries, with the mission of advancing women’s leadership globally and regionally. She also is an enthusiastic Francophile and served as Honorary Consul of France in Charlotte for ten years, retiring in 2021.

Laura received her A.B. with a double major in Russian and French from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University in New York.