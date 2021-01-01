Lecia Shockley is a curriculum resource teacher working for the Elementary Learning and Language Acquisition department of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. She was a CMS 1st-3rd grade teacher for more than 20 years (and a CMS parent for 27).

A National Board-certified teacher since 2010, Lecia is also a member of the 2011 class of the Teaching Fellows Institute and continues to serve on their Alumni Advisory Council. Lecia was selected to represent CMS as the system's 2014 Teacher of the Year. In 2015 she served as a TFA Kern School Leader Fellow. For the past five years she has worked as a fellow, school contact, seminar coordinator, and steering committee member with the Charlotte Teacher Institute.

In April of 2018, Lecia was part of a small group of CMS educators selected to participate in the grand opening of EJI's Legacy Museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, and in 2019 she accompanied another CMS group on an expanded civil rights/racial equity tour of the South.

Lecia and her husband, Steve, live in Charlotte and most enjoy spending time with their three young adult children.