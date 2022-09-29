Michael Ham is an Associate Partner at The Learning Accelerator, an equity-driven national non-profit focused on leveraging technology to accelerate learning for the students furthest from opportunity. He has served as a classroom teacher in Jacksonville, Florida's Duval County Public Schools, where he taught middle school math, and as an Education Pioneers Impact Fellow in the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology.

A Charlotte-area native, Michael returned to the area in 2021 and has since become involved in community-wide conversations on the connection between equity and pK-12 education. In addition to serving on the CAB, Michael was recently appointed to serve on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Community Equity Committee.

Michael is an avid WFAE listener and a big fan of NPR's podcasts. His favorite WFAE and NPR programs include Charlotte Talks, Ask Me Another, Up First, Pop Culture Happy Hour and Throughline. When not working or listening to NPR, you can find Michael either training for marathon-distance (6mi+) open-water swim competitions, or enjoying one of the many local breweries.