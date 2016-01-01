Moira LoCascio

Ms. LoCascio is the CEO of McLaughlin Young Group, a human capital consulting firm specializing in employee assistance programs, leadership development, and change management. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. She is a graduate of Leadership Charlotte and Leadership North Carolina. Ms. LoCascio is the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Delta Dental of North Carolina, and serves on the Board of Directors of WFAE 90.7 and Women Executives. She is an active member of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Advisors. Ms. LoCascio is the recipient of Charlotte Business Journal’s Women in Business Award and 40 Under 40 Award, and The Mecklenburg Times named her one of Charlotte’s 50 Most Influential Women.