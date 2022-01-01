Nichelle Levy

Nichelle serves as Assistant General Counsel, Digital and Privacy Data, for NASCAR Digital Media, LLC. In this role, Nichelle advises NASCAR Digital Media and other NASCAR affiliates on content licensing and syndication, compliance with privacy and consumer marketing laws, database management, digital initiatives, and technology vendor management.

Prior to joining NASCAR, Nichelle was an associate in the Corporate Department of Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson in Charlotte, NC, where she practiced as part of the Sports & Entertainment and Intellectual Property Practice Groups. Nichelle also served as Director of Business Affairs for Time Warner Global Marketing, Inc., and as an associate with Loeb & Loeb LLP in its New York Entertainment Department. While in law school, Nichelle was a legal intern with the National Hockey League. Nichelle started her career in advertising and brand management with Leo Burnett, Philip Morris and EMI Music.

Nichelle was recognized as a Legal Elite in Intellectual Property by Business North Carolina magazine in 2013 and as an Emerging Legal Leaders finalist by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly in 2010. She also served as Chair of the Sports & Entertainment Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association from 2015-2016.

Nichelle has a J.D. from New York University School of Law, as well as B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Chicago. Nichelle is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York and North Carolina, and certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States and Europe, a Certified Information Privacy Manager, and a Privacy Law Specialist.

Nichelle serves a number of community organizations important to her, including in various national, regional and chapter leadership roles within Jack and Jill of America, Inc., an organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African-American leaders, and as a Board member of WFAE, a major source of news and information for the Charlotte region and one of the country’s leading public radio stations.

She is married to Sid Levy, Jr. and has two sons, Sidney (“Tre”) (17) and Nicholes (“Nick”) (15).

