Penda Howell is WFAE's chief revenue officer. He oversees the membership and marketing, underwriting and major giving teams.

Penda C. Howell was Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Sales and Advertising and Partnerships at the New York Amsterdam News. Most immediately, Penda was News Revenue Coach and Strategic Advisor, Earned Revenue at LION Publishers. As company Vice President, he was responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the Display, Classified, and Circulation departments. In addition, he was responsible for all related revenue development opportunities for the New York Amsterdam News.

Penda Howell has more than twenty-five years of experience in all things related to Sales and Sales Management and the production and operations of Print and Digital Media. In addition, Penda is formally trained in Executive Leadership, Strategic Planning, Print and Digital Media advertising, and Advertising campaign strategy.

Penda believes that data analytics and solid collaborative partnerships are fundamental to building a dependable revenue vehicle.

These skills are also the core building blocks for a successful sustainable business.

Penda was an integral part of the newly established digital infrastructure at the New York Amsterdam News. In addition, he was responsible for managing all sales, marketing, strategic partnerships, circulation, display, and classified advertising units in the company and all other revenue-generating initiatives for the company, including grants.

Penda Howell is recognized for his expertise nationally and has won numerous awards with the NJ Press Association for several self-designed concepts in the industry.

Penda holds Entrepreneurship, Senior Leadership, and Business Development Certifications from Rutgers University. Certified Supply Chain Management Executive, Rutgers University.2019 - 2020.

Executive Leadership in Media Certification with the Maynard Institute. Maynard 200 Fellow. 2020 - 2021.

Fellow, ( MTC ) Media Transformation Challenge, Executive Leadership Program. 2022.

Fellow, New York / New Jersey Supplier Diversity Council.

Board Member, Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

Fundraising Committee, New York Urban League.

Marketing Chair, Greater Pocono Chapter, NAACP.

Member, National Council Negro Women.

Member, United Way, Monroe County, PA Chapter.

Penda Howell resides in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and enjoys serving, reading, volunteering, the arts, traveling, and now eating way too much in his spare time.