Raquel Rivera is a young professional in the Greater Charlotte YMCA and has been with the YMCA for almost 15 years in various roles. She is currently working primarily with families and young children as a Parent Educator in Youth Development with an emphasis on families with children ages 0 to 3 years. The program prepares children and families for a successful entry into preschool by providing support in the way of educational materials, activities and community resources to families at risk in Charlotte.

Raquel has also served on the Enlace Charlotte Latin Council board as chair for two terms. Most recently she is a representing U.S. delegate on the Planning committee for the YLS (youth led solutions) conference on global climate awareness through the Y as well.