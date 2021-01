Riaz Bhamani lives in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and is a financial services leader with more than 25 years of experience in developing, managing and generating revenue through credit card affinity and consumer lending programs, having worked for Bank of America for 17 years.

Bhamani has degrees from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada and Babson College and is also on the board of Refugee Support Services of the Carolinas and is a past trustee of Blumenthal Performing Arts.