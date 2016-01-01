Richard Sesler

Inspired by his son, Brent, who has Williams syndrome, Dick Sesler founded the Camp Blue Skies Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2009. Camp Blue Skies provides 5-day, 4-night camps for adults ages 21 and up with developmental disabilities including Down syndrome and mild to moderate Autism. Services and support for persons with intellectual disabilities drop off dramatically when they reach the age of 21. Blue Skies campers can challenge themselves in a safe environment to enhance their interests and abilities while developing social skills, confidence and independence. Parents and caregivers earn a well-deserved respite while their campers attend Camp Blue Skies.

Dick is a partner with Centerlane Capital in Charlotte, which acquires selected properties for real estate investment. He was a founding partner at Guggenheim Real Estate.

An Ohio native, Dick has a BA from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from Washington University in St Louis. He has held leadership roles in social service organizations including:

InReach (Charlotte NC) - provides residential and community supports and services for children and adults with developmental and other disabilities in home-based and community settings. 2007-2016 - former board member and chairman.

Horizons School (Birmingham AL) – offers a non-degree transition program specifically designed to facilitate personal, social and career independence for students with specific learning disabilities. 2004-2010 – former board member and chairman.

United Way (Charlotte NC) Disabilities Council – 1997-2000 - board member and chairman.

Special Olympics (Charlotte NC) 1997-2007 - swim coach.

Camp Summit (Dallas TX) – provides residential camping experiences for children, youth and adults with disabilities in order to broaden their life experiences and increase their independence and social skills. 1991-1996 - board member and chairman.

Richardson Development Center (Dallas TX) – specializes in early childhood intervention services for infants, young children and their families. 1984-1987 - board member.

Dick is married to Betsey Sesler, a classical harpist, teacher, and banjo player. They live in Charlotte and enjoy the spending time in the N.C. mountains and attending bluegrass festivals.

His favorite programs on WFAE are Charlotte Talks, Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me and Live From Here (Chris Thile).

"My T-shirt saying would be 'There is No Such Thing as a Free Lunch.'"