Robert Valois

Prior to joining WFAE, Bob spent 20 years in radio and media sales and management. Beginning his career as an account executive with Cox Communications, Bob worked his way up to Sales Manager for multiple radio groups before transitioning to print media sales for Cox Communications. In 2009, Bob was able to realize a life-long career goal of business ownership, starting an ecommerce business that he built and grew over ten years.

Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corps and graduated from the University of Central Florida. He is the proud father of two grown daughters and has been married to his wife, Suzanne for 34 years.