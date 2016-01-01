Sharon Blalock

Sharon serves as principal of Spot Marketing. She is responsible for strategic planning, tactical execution, public relations, and creative work at the firm.

Prior to establishing Spot Marketing with Kathleen Burke, Sharon worked for years in marketing, public relations and sales in entertainment, as an entrepreneur, and in the nonprofit world. She helped launch proprietary entertainment concepts across the country, worked with some of the foremost names in the entertainment industry and has been responsible for the supervision of large diverse groups of employees.

Sharon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Appalachian State University. In addition to her engagement with WFAE, Sharon also founded identiversity, a community learning initiative and digital learning hub that explores real learning about gender and sexual identity.