Sophia Franklin joined WFAE as an Accounting Specialist.

Franklin's background includes over 10 years in Accounting and Human Resources Benefits in various corporate financial services and nonprofit industries. Most recently, Franklin worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Corporate HR and was recognized for the development of several initiatives, including development and virtual training of department employees.

Franklin attended Queens University, and later graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a BS/BA in management.

Franklin is married, with a blended family of three children. Hobbies include: time with family, gardening, walking, reading motivational books, and traveling.