© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sophia Franklin

Sophia Franklin

Accounting Specialist

Sophia Franklin joined WFAE as an Accounting Specialist.

Franklin's background includes over 10 years in Accounting and Human Resources Benefits in various corporate financial services and nonprofit industries. Most recently, Franklin worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Corporate HR and was recognized for the development of several initiatives, including development and virtual training of department employees.

Franklin attended Queens University, and later graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a BS/BA in management.

Franklin is married, with a blended family of three children. Hobbies include: time with family, gardening, walking, reading motivational books, and traveling.