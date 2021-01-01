© 2021 WFAE
Sri_Nagarajan_CAB_2020.JPG

Sri Nagarajan

Community Advisory Board, Member

Sri Nagarajan

Sri Nagarajan is an industry leader with diversified experience in banking, insurance, retail and health care. He currently serves as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Bethesda Lutheran, a 116-year-old nonprofit serving Americans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He is an active community volunteer leader and takes an active interest in community development.

Sri holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a master’s degree in information systems management from Carnegie Mellon University. He lives in the greater Charlotte area with his wife and two children.