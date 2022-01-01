From The Associated Press
-
The torn underwater pipeline spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean, according to federal investigators.
-
RALEIGH — President Donald Trump's campaign committee and the Republican National Committee sued Saturday to block North Carolina election officials from…
-
Members of Jacob Blake’s family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday and called for an end to a “vicious cycle of hate."The News & Observer reports…
-
UNC Wilmington said Tuesday that it is splitting roommates in on-campus housing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.A news release from the…
-
WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to…
-
The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday removed a statue of former team owner Jerry Richardson from in front of Bank of America Stadium in uptown "in the…
-
SALISBURY, N.C. — Six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina, police said Sunday. The Salisbury…
-
In the misty mountains of North Carolina is a "Hobbit"-themed Airbnb. The News & Observer reports the hobbit house named "Hobbithenge" is nestled into a…
-
UPDATED 2:45 p.m. An off-duty police officer in Charlotte shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband, CMPD…
-
RALEIGH — The fight over the critically endangered red wolf has returned to court as North Carolina's governor sought immediate help for the dozen or so…