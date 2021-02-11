Musician-Turned-Chef-Turned-Musician Brit Drozda

A cup of Norah Jones-inspired piano pop. A few sprigs of '70s folk-rock creativity. And a good dollop of entrepreneurial spirit. Mix it all together, and you get the musical delight that is Brit Drozda.

"Figure out the things that matter most in life because it goes by quickly." – Brit Drozda, singer-songwriter

Interview Highlights:

On starting to play music:

I started playing classical piano when I was four. I lived in New York at the time, and I also completely fell in love with Broadway. I just started out that way — singing show tunes and trying to play piano.

On finding her voice:

And it was really when [my brother and I] started writing songs together that I started to find my voice in a new way. I think Norah Jones also came out at the time, and I just fell in love with her sound. And Sheryl Crow, too. I just started gravitating toward these women.

On what she wants her audience to experience:

I’d love for them to be able to just emote. I think we’re always so fast-paced and I think just being able to sit, listen to a song and feel whatever comes to mind — to emote and just be human — is really what I hope a listener gets out of it.

On being an independent artist:

You’re basically an entrepreneur, and you’re trying to establish your brand and get it out there. I think you really just have to get out there and hustle a little bit.

On a changing Charlotte:

I was never disappointed in Charlotte. Every time I went out, I was pleasantly surprised about what it had to offer. And I’ve always loved it, honestly.

I think with a lot of creatives moving here and there being opportunities for people to pursue their passions, it’s definitely becoming more vibrant.

On what Charlotte's music scene needs:

I do think with the Fillmore and bigger venues, you have these bigger artists coming to town. But I do think for the musicians here in Charlotte who are trying to be more creative, I do think we can work on [having venues for them] and do a little better with it.

I think I’d just like to see more people in Charlotte taking interest, going out to some of these places and valuing the people who are here. I’d like to see more engagement, and definitely more venues, honestly.

Music featured in this #WFAEAmplifier chat:

The Prices - "Longing California"

Brit Drozda - "Let Me Hang the Moon"

Brit Drozda - "Where Would I Be Without You"

Brit Drozda - "Heaven"

Brit Drozda - "You Can't Take it With You When You Go"

Stay Connected:

Click here to subscribe to the Amplifier podcast (and to give the podcast a rating/review in your favorite podcast app).

Click here to discover your next favorite Charlotte musician on our Amplifier Spotify playlist. Like what you hear? Let us know on social media!

Chat with Joni Deutsch and tag WFAE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.