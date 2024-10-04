© 2024 WFAE

NewsWorthy

NewsWorthy for Oct. 4, 2024

Published October 4, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT
Loved ones out east help family and friends in the mountains stay informed inside cell blackout zones. Water is now up and running for some Asheville residents. A bakery owner is among many people in Charlotte collecting donations this week for western North Carolina. Four affordable townhomes in west Charlotte are being built for Charlotte Mecklenburg School teachers. Ahead of John Tosco’s 20th anniversary Beatles tribute concert in Charlotte this weekend, the story of the musician who created the shows.

