© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

Del McCoury keeps making that high lonesome sound, even into his 80s

Published February 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Del McCoury, one of the living legends of bluegrass, is still going strong at age 83.

Del McCoury by Jeff Fasano
Photo by Jeff Fasano
/

As you listen to our conversation, from time to time you’ll hear the creak of his rocking chair. But he’s not the type to sit still for long. He and his band have a new album called “Almost Proud” that comes out Feb. 18.

McCoury has been performing for 60 years, all the way back to his time as a guitarist and lead singer for the father of bluegrass, Bill Monroe. He’s got some stories about that.

But he also told me about the many years when he gave up the life of a touring musician to work at home and help raise his children. Now his two sons, Ronnie and Rob, play in his band and have a side project called the Traveling McCourys.

McCoury’s story is as much about family as it is about music.

Show notes

Other music in this episode

  • Del McCoury Band, "Running Wild"
  • Richard Thompson, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning"
  • Del McCoury Band, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning"
  • Earl Scruggs, "Foggy Mountain Breakdown"
  • Del McCoury Band, "Bluest Man In Town"
  • Del McCoury Band, "Honky Tonk Nights"
SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson