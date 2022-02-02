Del McCoury keeps making that high lonesome sound, even into his 80s

Del McCoury, one of the living legends of bluegrass, is still going strong at age 83.

Photo by Jeff Fasano /

As you listen to our conversation, from time to time you’ll hear the creak of his rocking chair. But he’s not the type to sit still for long. He and his band have a new album called “Almost Proud” that comes out Feb. 18.

McCoury has been performing for 60 years, all the way back to his time as a guitarist and lead singer for the father of bluegrass, Bill Monroe. He’s got some stories about that.

But he also told me about the many years when he gave up the life of a touring musician to work at home and help raise his children. Now his two sons, Ronnie and Rob, play in his band and have a side project called the Traveling McCourys.

McCoury’s story is as much about family as it is about music.

