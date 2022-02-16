SouthBound Rewind: Latria Graham thinks about hiking, and farming, while Black

Today, we’re re-airing a conversation I had in 2020 with Latria Graham, a passionate and perceptive young writer from South Carolina.

Photo by Carlo Nasisse /

She has become a must-read for me — someone I set aside time for every time I see her byline.

Since we talked, she has become a columnist for Garden & Gun magazine, and she’s also working on a book about a subject she talks about in this episode — life and loss on her family’s 100-year-old farm.

This is one of my favorites. Hope y’all enjoy.

