SouthBound

SouthBound Rewind: Latria Graham thinks about hiking, and farming, while Black

Published February 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Today, we’re re-airing a conversation I had in 2020 with Latria Graham, a passionate and perceptive young writer from South Carolina.

She has become a must-read for me — someone I set aside time for every time I see her byline.

Since we talked, she has become a columnist for Garden & Gun magazine, and she’s also working on a book about a subject she talks about in this episode — life and loss on her family’s 100-year-old farm.

This is one of my favorites. Hope y’all enjoy.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • The Polish Ambassadors, "Forest Funk"
  • Release The Long Ships, "The Heart of the Mountain"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
