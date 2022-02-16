SouthBound Rewind: Latria Graham thinks about hiking, and farming, while Black
Today, we’re re-airing a conversation I had in 2020 with Latria Graham, a passionate and perceptive young writer from South Carolina.
She has become a must-read for me — someone I set aside time for every time I see her byline.
Since we talked, she has become a columnist for Garden & Gun magazine, and she’s also working on a book about a subject she talks about in this episode — life and loss on her family’s 100-year-old farm.
This is one of my favorites. Hope y’all enjoy.
Show notes:
- Her stories about being black in the wilderness for Outside magazine: 2018 story 2020 story
- Her Garden & Gun story about trying to save a piece of her family's farm
- Her profile of former Carolina Panther Josh Norman
- If you want to hear more, here she is on the Longform Podcast
Other music in this episode:
- The Polish Ambassadors, "Forest Funk"
- Release The Long Ships, "The Heart of the Mountain"