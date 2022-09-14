SouthBound Replay: Kyle Petty searches for the next big adventure

The latest episode of SouthBound is a replay of my conversation from last summer with Kyle Petty. Here's what I wrote about him back then:

Kyle Petty has seen all the rewards and all the tragedies of a life lived beyond the speed limit.

Kyle’s father, Richard Petty, is NASCAR’s greatest winner. Kyle’s son Adam was killed at age 19 in a wreck during a practice run at the track. In between, Kyle himself won eight races at NASCAR’s highest level before retiring.

Since then he’s pursued adventure all over the world, and he’s got a new talk show called “Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty” where he talks to celebrities from Ric Flair to Pitbull.

As part of a family that has been in the spotlight his whole life, Kyle Petty has had to do a lot of thinking about who he is. His words might be helpful if you’re trying to figure that out for yourself.

It felt like a good time to come back around to this conversation for a couple of reasons. One, we’re in the middle of the NASCAR playoffs, and two, Kyle just came out with a new book called “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.”

As you’ll hear, Kyle is game to try pretty much anything, and game to talk about it.