© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

SouthBound Replay: Fawn Weaver builds a whiskey empire from a long-forgotten story

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Hey y’all, this episode of SouthBound is a replay of our 2020 conversation with Fawn Weaver.

fawn_weaver_photo_by_jason_myers.jpg
Photo by Jason Myers
/

Weaver has sold more than $100 million worth of her Tennessee whiskey, called Uncle Nearest, since she opened the distillery in 2017.

She's about to open a restaurant at the distillery that will feature what they claim is the world’s longest bar — 518 feet long.

In this episode, Weaver talks about how the whole enterprise began.

SouthBound
Stay Connected
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson