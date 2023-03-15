SouthBound Replay: Fawn Weaver builds a whiskey empire from a long-forgotten story

Hey y’all, this episode of SouthBound is a replay of our 2020 conversation with Fawn Weaver.

Photo by Jason Myers /

Weaver has sold more than $100 million worth of her Tennessee whiskey, called Uncle Nearest, since she opened the distillery in 2017.

She's about to open a restaurant at the distillery that will feature what they claim is the world’s longest bar — 518 feet long.

In this episode, Weaver talks about how the whole enterprise began.

