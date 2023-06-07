Wright Thompson covers sports around the world but always turns south toward home

This episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2020 conversation with ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson.

His best-selling book “Pappyland,” which we talk about right up front, has just come out in paperback.

Since our talk he’s written profiles for ESPN of Mike Krzyzewski and Joe Montana, among others.

He's also continued his TV series called “TrueSouth.”

If you haven’t heard Wright before, he’s a treat. If you have, it’s worth listening again.