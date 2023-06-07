© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound

Wright Thompson covers sports around the world but always turns south toward home

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
This episode of SouthBound is a replay of my 2020 conversation with ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson.

His best-selling book “Pappyland,” which we talk about right up front, has just come out in paperback.

Since our talk he’s written profiles for ESPN of Mike Krzyzewski and Joe Montana, among others.

He's also continued his TV series called “TrueSouth.”

If you haven’t heard Wright before, he’s a treat. If you have, it’s worth listening again.

Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
